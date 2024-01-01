James Rodriguez He is aware that 2024 could be the year of consolidation of the figure that was. His sporting challenges can bring him fruit,The Conmebol Libertadores Cup will be played with Sao Paulo, and you will have the opportunity to fight with the Colombia selection in the America Cup.

Thus, James wanted to start the year relaxed, happy, happy with the people who love and support him the most, his family. The '10' arrived this Sunday in Medellín to be surrounded by his loved ones.

In his luxurious home in Medellín, debuting 'pinta', James shared with Pillar, his mother, Juana Valentina, his sister, and Samuel, his little son. And she did not forget Salomé, her eldest daughter, who received the new year in Miami, with Daniela Ospinahis mother.

Champagne to toast and wish the best for 2024. While Samuelran and played with his cousins, his aunt's children Juana Valentina.

There was also space for grapes and the traditional requests for life so that wishes may be fulfilled:James will have asked to become champion with Colombia?

From Miami, Daniela OspinaJames' ex, celebrated the new year with Salome, her baby Lorenzo, and with Gabriel Coronelthe Venezuelan who fell in love with her and the child's father.

Yes, from a distance Daniela exchanged messages with Pilar Rubio, the mother of Jamesand Salomé sent photos to her father and grandmother.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

