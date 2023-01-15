Monday, January 16, 2023
James Rodríguez celebrates precision: see his assist of more than 30 meters

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2023
in Sports
0


James Rodriguez, Olympiacos, adjusted

The ’10’ was key in the game, but his pass for the winning goal stole all the praise.

James Rodriguez led Olympiacos in the 1-0 victory over Aris Thessaloniki, this Sunday, in a match valid for date 18 of the Greek League.

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was one of the most influential of the entire commitment, his role during the 77 minutes he was on the field was transcendental. Participative in attack and committed to recovering the ball, Rodríguez was applauded by the fans. And much of the euphoria unleashed by his presence responded to the assistance that the man from Cucuta gave to the Greek winger Giorgios Masourasfor the only goal of the commitment.

His pass, an ode to precision, was 30.8 metersaccording to calculations from the television broadcast.

Great assist from James

Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Olympiacos, together with James Rodríguez on the day of his presentation.

Photo:

Facebook Olympiacos

Around the 46th minute of the commitment, Rodríguez received the ball from the winger Rodinei on the right wing.

With little time to decide, James accommodated the ball at the mercy of his left foot and sent it to the center of the areawhere Masouras had made the sign that he would go.

In the end, that was the only goal of the game.

Olympiacos is third in the Greek league, with 38 points. It is five behind Panathinaikos, which is the leader.

More sports news

SPORTS

