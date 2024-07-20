James Rodriguez spends a few days of vacation in Colombia after his participation in the Copa America with the Colombia selection.

James was a great figure in the tournament, leading Colombia to the final, where he missed the title match against Argentina.

The Sao Paulo midfielder is expected to return to training between Monday and Tuesday, pending a decision on whether he will stay or leave.

Club president Julio Casares spoke about the possibility of James staying, although he clarified that his continuity depends on the decisions of the coaching staff.

James’s party

While he resumes his training, James took advantage of his vacation to celebrate his 33rd birthday party, which he had planned.

James was seen on social media with guests, family and lots of music. One of the artists who entertained the party was Diego DazaColombian singer-songwriter.

Daza himself posted images of part of the celebration on his social networks in which he appears singing to the footballer.

Other artists who performed at the party were the singers Nelson Velasquez, Alan Ramirez, Ciro Quiñones, among others.

