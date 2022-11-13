James Rodríguez celebrated a goal, but the referee annulled it: video of the moment

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The ’10’ shouted with all his might and celebrated in a unique and special way. But they invalidated everything.
November 13, 2022, 03:28 PM
Olympiacos and AEK Athens starred in the classic of the day in the Greek Super League. In the local team, the Colombian James Rodriguez was headline.
In fact, the Colombian ’10’ could be the hero. Rodríguez sent the ball to the back of the net, shouted with emotion and even ‘posed’ in his celebration. However, the referee annulled the play, due to a misplaced adjustment by one of his teammates.
James celebrates, but the goal is disallowed
James entered the rival area on the right flank of the field.
Then, after a precise pass, he came to define with his delicate left foot.
There, with the ball in the net, Rodríguez went to celebrate euphorically. He even ‘posed’ for the photo.
Afterthe referee invalidated the play.
Olympiacos needed all three points to close in on AEK, second in the table with 29 points, and leaders Panathinaikos (37). However, it was parked at 25 points with the tie before the break for the World Cup in Qatar.
SPORTS
*With Soccer Network
November 13, 2022, 03:28 PM
keep going down
