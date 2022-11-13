Sunday, November 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez celebrated a goal, but the referee annulled it: video of the moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in Sports
0


close

James Rodriguez, Olympiacos, adjusted

The ’10’ shouted with all his might and celebrated in a unique and special way. But they invalidated everything.

Olympiacos and AEK Athens starred in the classic of the day in the Greek Super League. In the local team, the Colombian James Rodriguez was headline.

See also  Netflix File 81: Story behind the horror series produced by James Wan

In fact, the Colombian ’10’ could be the hero. Rodríguez sent the ball to the back of the net, shouted with emotion and even ‘posed’ in his celebration. However, the referee annulled the play, due to a misplaced adjustment by one of his teammates.

James celebrates, but the goal is disallowed

Photo:

Mauricio Duenas. Eph

James entered the rival area on the right flank of the field.

Then, after a precise pass, he came to define with his delicate left foot.

There, with the ball in the net, Rodríguez went to celebrate euphorically. He even ‘posed’ for the photo.

Afterthe referee invalidated the play.

Olympiacos needed all three points to close in on AEK, second in the table with 29 points, and leaders Panathinaikos (37). However, it was parked at 25 points with the tie before the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

SPORTS
*With Soccer Network

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #celebrated #goal #referee #annulled #video #moment

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

WWE fighter presents her cosplay version of Rengoku from Demon Slayer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended