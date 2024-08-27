James Rodriguez He has been a new Rayo Vallecano player for one day and is already generating great enthusiasm among the fans of the Madrid team.

This Tuesday, August 27, James was not taken into account for Rayo’s home game against Barcelona, ​​​​because he has just started training with the team, but his presence did not go unnoticed in Vallecas, Rayo’s home.

James Fury

Outside the stadium and in the stands, fans were already seen wearing the shirt with the number 10 and James on the back.

In addition, when James entered the stands he was admired by the fans who approached him and even shook his hand or took photos with him.

James sat in one of the stands and from there he watched and celebrated Rayo’s first goal, scored by Inai López, after 9 minutes of play.

In the morning hours, the Colombian was training on the same stage, already wearing Rayo’s training uniform. It had already been announced on Monday that his presentation would not take place yet and that he would not yet make his debut.

In any case, James is already causing a great revolution in the same team where Falcao García was recently.

