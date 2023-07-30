James Rodríguez was announced this Saturday as a new player for Sao Paulo, from Brazil. James, considered one of the best Colombian soccer players in history and who had been free since his departure from Olympiacos in Greece in April, was received with “trumpets and cymbals.”

“James Rodríguez is from the Tricolor!”said the club in a video sense.

The 32-year-old Colombian signed a contract valid until June 30, 2025,” the São Paulo club, one of the biggest teams in Brazil, said in a statement. And although he has not yet played, he is already seen as a great figure on the team.

This was confirmed this Sunday thanks to a great ovation from the fans to the ’10’ of Colombia.

(Also: James Rodríguez: the resounding drop in his salary when he arrived at Sao Paulo in Brazil).

James Rodríguez, applauded in Sao Paulo

Photo: Sao Paulo Twitter

James, one of the captains of Colombia, arrives at a team with financial problemsbut that he is on the right track under the orders of the Brazilian coach Dorival Júnior.

Although he hasn’t won a major title since he won the 2012 Copa Sudamericana and doesn’t have any great stars, the tricolor from São Paulo is sixth in Brasileirao, fifteen points behind leader Botafogo.

Sao Paulo will also play in August the round of 16 of the South American Cup against San Lorenzo of Argentina and the semifinal of the second leg of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians (they lost 2-1 in the first leg).

And this Sunday, although James was not present, the ’10’ was applauded by the São Paulo public.

Before the start of the match between Sao Paulo and Bahia, which was 0-0, the video of the announcement of the signing of James Rodríguez appeared on the stadium screen.

Step followed, the applause came to his name.

A ovation that realizes the impact of his arrival.

(You can read: Colombia beat Germany in the Women’s World Cup! See the great goals of the National Team).

More news

SPORTS

*With AFP