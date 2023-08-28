James Rodríguez: can he return to the National Team with the level he has shown in Brazil?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez, Colombian player.
He could be called up for the games against Venezuela and Chile.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This week the official list of summoned by the technician of the Colombia Selection, Nestor Lorenzo, for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.
The first two matches of the team will be against Venezuelaon September 7 in Barranquillaand on the 12th of the same month as a visitor against Chili.
On the list?
It is normal that at this point, close to the day to meet the players who will be ready for the games, speculation begins.
James Rodriguez is one of the players that is in orbit. People discuss whether he has the conditions to be on the list.
He has returned to football, to training, to playing, now with Sao Paulo in Brazil, a team in which he gets points to fulfill his work in the group.
At the same time, he has said that his dream is to return to the National Team and that is why he works every day.
Last Sunday, the man from Cucuta played 71 minutes in the crucial commitment against America. He started, but there was little he could do to avoid his team’s 1-2 defeat.
The game was valid for the in the match valid for the date 21 of the Brasileirao. James hopes to reappear on Sunday, against the Coritiba.
James Rodríguez started and played 70 minutes in the 2-1 defeat of Sao Paulo at the home of América Mineiro, on the 21st of the #brasileirao.
Sao Paulo is eleventh (28).
⚽️ AME: Gonzalo Mastriani (61′) and Rodrigo Varanda (90′)
⚽️ SAO: Alexandre Pato (81′)pic.twitter.com/BbFVWqYjvM
– Our Sports (@nuestrosdporte2) August 27, 2023
