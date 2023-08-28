Monday, August 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez: can he return to the National Team with the level he has shown in Brazil?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez: can he return to the National Team with the level he has shown in Brazil?

Close


Close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez, player from Colombia.

James Rodriguez, Colombian player.

He could be called up for the games against Venezuela and Chile.

This week the official list of summoned by the technician of the Colombia Selection, Nestor Lorenzo, for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The first two matches of the team will be against Venezuelaon September 7 in Barranquillaand on the 12th of the same month as a visitor against Chili.
(James Rodríguez played 71 minutes in América vs. Sao Paulo) (Dominic Wolf leaves against the Football Federation and launches his own Colombia jersey)

See also  Ricardo Peláez does not rule out the departure of Alexis Vega from Chivas

On the list?

It is normal that at this point, close to the day to meet the players who will be ready for the games, speculation begins.

James Rodriguez is one of the players that is in orbit. People discuss whether he has the conditions to be on the list.

He has returned to football, to training, to playing, now with Sao Paulo in Brazil, a team in which he gets points to fulfill his work in the group.

At the same time, he has said that his dream is to return to the National Team and that is why he works every day.

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez, with Sao Paulo.

Last Sunday, the man from Cucuta played 71 minutes in the crucial commitment against America. He started, but there was little he could do to avoid his team’s 1-2 defeat.

The game was valid for the in the match valid for the date 21 of the Brasileirao. James hopes to reappear on Sunday, against the Coritiba.
(Two pilots die due to a very serious accident in the middle of the race: tragedy in sport)
(Tragedy: Olympic figure skater dies in brutal crash, 10-month-old son survived)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#James #Rodríguez #return #National #Team #level #shown #Brazil

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Abu Dhabi Customs completes a housing project for employees in Al Ghuwaifat at a cost of 46.5 million dirhams

Abu Dhabi Customs completes a housing project for employees in Al Ghuwaifat at a cost of 46.5 million dirhams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result