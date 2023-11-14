Versions from Brazil questioned the presence of James Rodriguez in the matches against Brazil and Uruguay, on dates 5 and 6 of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

First, gastroenteritis took him out of last Wednesday’s game against RedBull Bragantino, and then coach Dorival Junior did not take him into account on Sunday, when Sao Paulo drew 0-0 as a visitor against Santos.

James had adductor problems and was undergoing treatment at his club before traveling to Colombia, which set off alarms in the National Team. However, the technical assistant of the National Team, Luis Amaranto Perea, calmed the waters.

“James had a little discomfort, but I think he will be fine. He has been treated well by his club and we believe that he will arrive well. There are a few days left to continue recovering and evaluating it. The report we have is quite favorable,” said Perea.

James is already in Barranquilla and calmed the waters

It was the player himself who ended the speculation: he has already arrived in Barranquilla and he put himself at the complete disposal of the Argentine coach, Néstor Lorenzo, to train and look for a starting place against the five-time world champions.

From the capital of the Atlantic it was reported that James has already trained normally with the group and that gives him a very good chance of playing on Thursday against Brazil.

James started the tie as a substitute in the matches against Venezuela and Chile, but then Lorenzo gave him the confidence to return to the starting 11 in the matches against Uruguay and Ecuador.

In the first of those games, the ’10’ was the great figure, with the goal that opened the scoring in the two-goal tie in Barranquilla. In Quito he also had a good game.

