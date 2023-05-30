James Rodríguez broke it: tremendous party and beautiful message to his daughter for her birthday

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez and his daughter Salomé, partying.
James Rodriguez’s Instagram
James Rodríguez and his daughter Salomé, partying.
The footballer put the controversy aside and celebrated Salomé’s birthday with Daniela Ospina.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
James Rodríguez moved away from the controversy. After his interview with ‘Win Sports’ left headlines and reactions everywhere this Sunday, the Colombian National Team midfielder chose to travel to the United States and meet his daughter Salomé again to celebrate her 10th birthday.
James, always special with his children, organized a luxurious party for Salomé with his mother, Daniela Ospina.and shared with the friends of the minor.
In addition, aware that she likes social networks, she left her a beautiful message on Instagram.
James Rodríguez, a ’10’ from dad: luxury party and emotional message
As could be seen on social networks, James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina organized a beautiful party for Salomé.
With pink pumps and a spectacular decoration, the ’10’ and the volleyball player ‘came up’ with the surprise.
In fact, as it turned out, they put inflatables in the pool and recreated the name of the birthday girl on a large scale.
Then, in networks, James left a beautiful message: “Happy birthday daughter. 10 years of my greatest joy. May you be very happy. I love you.”
(Also: Sebastián Montoya, disqualified in Formula 3: shock and chaos at the Monaco GP).
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #broke #tremendous #party #beautiful #message #daughter #birthday
Leave a Reply