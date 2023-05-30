Tuesday, May 30, 2023
James Rodríguez broke it: tremendous party and beautiful message to his daughter for her birthday

May 30, 2023
in Sports
James Rodríguez broke it: tremendous party and beautiful message to his daughter for her birthday


close

James Rodríguez and his daughter Salome

James Rodríguez and his daughter Salomé, partying.

Photo:

James Rodriguez’s Instagram

James Rodríguez and his daughter Salomé, partying.

The footballer put the controversy aside and celebrated Salomé’s birthday with Daniela Ospina.

James Rodríguez moved away from the controversy. After his interview with ‘Win Sports’ left headlines and reactions everywhere this Sunday, the Colombian National Team midfielder chose to travel to the United States and meet his daughter Salomé again to celebrate her 10th birthday.

James, always special with his children, organized a luxurious party for Salomé with his mother, Daniela Ospina.and shared with the friends of the minor.

In addition, aware that she likes social networks, she left her a beautiful message on Instagram.

James Rodríguez, a ’10’ from dad: luxury party and emotional message

From a very young age, the daughter of the renowned soccer player has been associated with dance.

Photo:

Instagram: @salomerodriguezospi

As could be seen on social networks, James Rodríguez and Daniela Ospina organized a beautiful party for Salomé.

With pink pumps and a spectacular decoration, the ’10’ and the volleyball player ‘came up’ with the surprise.

In fact, as it turned out, they put inflatables in the pool and recreated the name of the birthday girl on a large scale.

Then, in networks, James left a beautiful message: “Happy birthday daughter. 10 years of my greatest joy. May you be very happy. I love you.”

