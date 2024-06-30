The spectacular start of the Copa América James Rodriguez Brazil, his next rival in the group stage, is on alert and is preparing to mark the former Real Madrid star very closely.

According to the criteria of

Colombia’s ’10’ is going through a great moment and that’s why Brazil is taking measures to neutralize him in Tuesday’s match.

James, alert for Brazil

James Rodriguez warming up. Photo:Omar Vega / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Share

“James is a great player who can turn the game around at any moment,” he warned on Sunday. Bruno Guimaraescentral midfielder of the ‘Seleçao’, at a press conference in San José (California).

“He has had a great Copa América and he is a player who we will monitor closely to try to cancel it”advancement.

At 32 years old, and after gray campaigns in his last clubs, James’ left foot shines again with the coffee team, to which he has provided three assists in the two victories that have them leading Group D.

“He is a player to take into account because of the quality he has with the ball. He is a good passer, he shoots well from outside the area. Wherever he moves on the field there will always be someone watching him”Guimaraes said.

James Rodriguez Photo:Colombian Football Federation/ Efe Share

Brazil wants first place

Brazil, which drew 0-0 in its opening match against Costa Rica, is obliged to break Colombia’s 25-match unbeaten streak on Tuesday if it wants to finish first in Group D. That lead would probably avoid a high-tension match against Uruguay in the quarterfinals, but Guimaraes said that they are only thinking about seeking victory without speculating on other results.

“We don’t want to choose our opponents, we want to finish first, do our part,” he stressed about Tuesday’s duel at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (California). The Newcastle midfielder, a fixture for coach Doríval Junior, considered Colombia a “great test” for the questioned Brazil, which took breath on Friday with a 4-1 win over Paraguay.

Brazil vs. Paraguay Photo:EFE Share

“It’s a great team, on a very good run, a very physical team, with great individual players who can decide a match, like James or Luis Díaz,” he described. “It’s going to be a big test for us.”

“But we have great players too,” he said. “I’m not too worried about how they’re going to approach the game. If they’re going to press, if they’re going to defend, we can’t change that. We have to go out and win.”

Guimaraes, 26, also agreed with Dorival Júnior that Brazil is not considered a favorite for the title for the first time. “I played many times as a favorite and lost, and I did it without being a favorite, and I won. It doesn’t change anything for us,” he stressed.

“Maybe Brazil is not the favourite, but it is very respected for everything it has (…) Nobody wants to play against the Brazilian team.” “Let the others be the favourites. If we are champions, that is what matters,” he concluded.

AFP

More sports news