James Rodríguez, ‘bomb signing’: they talk about a possible change of team in Europe

The ’10’ is concentrated with the Colombian National Team, but the press advances alleged plans.
James Rodríguez lives a new moment with Olympiacos from Greece. After missing a couple of games due to minor muscle ailments, the number 10 of the Colombian National Team reappeared over the weekend against Volos and stood out with an assist.
Although the Greek press has reported that certain fans criticize an alleged lack of contribution from the midfielder in defensive matters, the good feelings that Rodríguez leaves behind motivate other European clubs that would be interested in having their services.
This is how the Turkish press reported it this Wednesday.
(The latest: James Rodríguez, ‘that’s not his job’: controversy in Greece over the Colombian).
James Rodríguez, to Turkey?
As reported by the ‘Fotomac’ portal, the Besiktas Turco, one of the three most important soccer teams in the Eurasian country, would be interested in hiring the midfielder from Cúcuta.
“The black and white are detonating the transfer bomb… An appointment has been requested for Colombian star James Rodríguez, whose contract with Olympiacos will expire at the end of the season, and the transfer is on hold”asserts the medium.
+3 🔴⚪️ 💪🏼. Now two important games with our team to strengthen us in what is to come. 🇨🇴🔜 pic.twitter.com/NxrcDE70Fy
— James Rodriguez (@jamesdrodriguez) March 19, 2023
So far, no official offer has been known. Likewise, Rodríguez has not ruled on the matter.
