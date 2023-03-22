Thursday, March 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez, ‘bomb signing’: they talk about a possible change of team in Europe

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 22, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez, ‘bomb signing’: they talk about a possible change of team in Europe


close

James Rodriguez, Olympiacos, adjusted

The ’10’ is concentrated with the Colombian National Team, but the press advances alleged plans.

James Rodríguez lives a new moment with Olympiacos from Greece. After missing a couple of games due to minor muscle ailments, the number 10 of the Colombian National Team reappeared over the weekend against Volos and stood out with an assist.

See also  James took a luxury free kick, and forced an own goal in favor of Al Rayyan

Although the Greek press has reported that certain fans criticize an alleged lack of contribution from the midfielder in defensive matters, the good feelings that Rodríguez leaves behind motivate other European clubs that would be interested in having their services.

This is how the Turkish press reported it this Wednesday.

(The latest: James Rodríguez, ‘that’s not his job’: controversy in Greece over the Colombian).

James Rodríguez, to Turkey?

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

As reported by the ‘Fotomac’ portal, the Besiktas Turco, one of the three most important soccer teams in the Eurasian country, would be interested in hiring the midfielder from Cúcuta.

“The black and white are detonating the transfer bomb… An appointment has been requested for Colombian star James Rodríguez, whose contract with Olympiacos will expire at the end of the season, and the transfer is on hold”asserts the medium.

So far, no official offer has been known. Likewise, Rodríguez has not ruled on the matter.

See also  James and Al Rayyan, outside the Emir's Cup, in Qatar

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#James #Rodríguez #bomb #signing #talk #change #team #Europe

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Theyab bin Zayed congratulates the President, Vice President and rulers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan

Theyab bin Zayed congratulates the President, Vice President and rulers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result