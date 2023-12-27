You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez in training.
James Rodríguez in training.
The Colombian spends days on vacation while he resumes training with Sao Paulo.
James Rodriguez He continues with his rest period, after finishing the season with Sao Paulo in Brazil.
The Colombian midfielder, who recovered from a calf injury, has been active off the pitch, has been in Miami and He has been seen very active in NBA games.
Back home, James makes progress with his personalized training. On his social networks the '10' has shown his gym and field work.
Just this Wednesday James shared a short video of a goal he scored in training.
It is a spectacular left-footed shot that leaves the goalkeeper without reaction. Although it is a shot in a personalized practice, the class with which the midfielder defined is striking, confirming his great technique.
