There is great expectation in Brazil for the soon debut of the Colombian James Rodriguezwho arrived in Sao Paulo as the ‘bomb’ reinforcement of the season.

The midfielder has been in Brazil for less than a week and is getting ready to recover his physical shape, after almost 4 months without official competition.

That will delay the time of his debut in Sao Paulo. For now, he will be presented at the Morumbí this Sunday, before the game against Atlético MG.

James’ social life

Meanwhile, James is already making headlines off the pitch for his social life. And he already generates the first wave of comments on social networks because of some photos that have gone viral.

This is the evidence of the first social outing of the steering wheel on Brazilian soil. In this outing James was with the influencer Rafael Kaliman, who shared the photo on his Instagram account. was also present Nahuel Ferraresi, teammate in Sao Paulo and other personalities.

James appears in the photo very smiling, wearing jeans and a T-shirt, and is surrounded by his new friends.

Kalimann, for example, is a renowned Brazilian digital influencer, presenter, actress, YouTuber, businesswoman, and missionary.

What is known is that it was not a night party, but an event to which James was invited by the Brazilian singer Luan Santana, at an office opening. Different personalities attended this event, including the Colombian.

In any case, this photo that contrasts with the strong training that James is carrying out in his new team is already being criticized in the networks.

SPORTS

More sports news