James Rodriguez He can’t believe it, nor can the Sao Paulo fans. This Saturday, in a match against Vasco da Gama, in the brasileirao, The Colombian missed an incredible scoring option.

James Rodríguez played 64 minutes with Sao Paulo, in the 0-0 draw against Vasco, in the match on date 26 of Brasileirao 2023. The midfielder did not have his best game, but without a doubt what marked his presentation was the incredible failure of a clear goal option, when it was over the first time in Rio de Janeiro.

James’ unpublished mistake

James first created a penalty, launching a pass that hit an opponent’s hand inside the area. The person in charge of executing was not the Colombian, who has already missed two penalties with Sao Palo, but Wellington Rato. However, The player missed his shot, saved by goalkeeper Leo Jardim.

Jardim gave the rebound and the ball went to James, who He managed to capture the rebound in complete solitude, but his shot went wide in an incredible way.

Wave of criticism of James

After the game, where the Cucuteño could not shine, several Sao Paulo fans showed their disagreement with the Colombian National Team player, who received several attacks on social networks.

He, he fears to be falado, or James Rodriguez is wrong not playing, below his other presentations. Or that people didn’t want to. We wanted and still want a best Colombian soccer demonstration at every game, and everything happens. But here it is, we don’t see it fulfilled, I play… — Gestão Tricolor (@GestaoTricolor) October 7, 2023

Although beyond the goal option that failed, The Sao Paulo fans exploded against James Rodríguez because he still hasn’t raised his level, He is irregular in his performance and has not met the expectations generated by the millionaire signing and his resume.

This James Rodríguez was very fraco only played in the world cup nmrl — Malvadão✌ (@rafaelbassala2) October 7, 2023

James Rodriguez você é um pipoqueiro do cacete!! — João Fontes (@jmfontess) October 7, 2023

Fans are losing patience with the Colombian player, who was called by Néstor Lorenzo for the double date of the tie, where the National Team faces Uruguay, in Barranquilla, and Ecuador, in Quito.

Volta pra Colômbia James Rodriguez, or anito o São Paulo não pic.twitter.com/rU0IDrpjvI — Joy D. Boy (@BlAcKBeArD01s) October 7, 2023

James Rodriguez is catfish and ponto. He is not certain that Real Madrid has been fooling the world for 10 years. Ainda bem that he has not had enough time to play in the Copa do Brasil and destroy this time entrésado and guerreiro que fuei já Cbd — Edsra96 (@edsonrafael96) October 7, 2023

o James rodriguez is the greatest deceives otario who has flattened the country — enzin ⚡️ (@EnzoDoPrado3) October 7, 2023

