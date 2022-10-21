James Rodríguez, ‘at the top’: the ‘Olympic’ praise of the Greek press

Fortunately for James Rodriguez, he has looked very good physically at Olympiacos. The magic brush seems to be still valid and giving something to talk about in Europe after a failed step by Al-Rayyan of Qatar.

James settled down and decided to return to the football of the old continent. The options were few to think about returning to the soccer elite when the doors were closed.

First it was Valencia after being offered by a ‘Twitch’ broadcast, but the chés did not make that effort. Second, the Galatasaray option appeared, since the Turkish transfer market was still open, but they opted for Juan Mata and Mauro Icardi over the limit. Finally, Olympiacos, the biggest team in Greece, reached out to him.

James Rodríguez has played three games with Olympiacos so far and in each of them, he has shown a good rhythm and little worries about his physical condition. In fact, with his first goal the praise awoke.

This is evidenced by the ‘TO10.gr’ portal analysis.

‘On top’

The newspaper in question analyzed the good moment of James Rodríguez, and the decisions that Míchel González has made with the Colombian, “it is clear that Míchel got james on top of his options for the ’10’. This is undeniable. And he makes no secret that he is trying to find a way to “cover up” the Colombian during this time, until he reaches fitness levels that allow him to compete at his own standards.”

In turn, they add, “although there are doubts about Rodríguez, the fact that in just 187 minutes he has scored 1 goal and 1 assist, without being 100% physically fit, makes it clear what he can offer in the short time he will be. The numbers speak for themselves about the career of the Colombian superstar; numbers that are often not usual even for forwards”

