James Rodríguez: artificial intelligence predicts his goals and assists

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez.
Instagram James Rodriguez. Twitter Sao Paulo
James Rodriguez.
The debut with Sao Paulo from Brazil is expected.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
James Rodriguez was received with cheers and songs by dozens of fans of the sao paulo at the airport Congonhas, in Brazil, where a new stage will begin after terminating his contract with Olympiacos.
The former player of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Porto32, arrived on a private flight and disembarked at the São Paulo terminal minutes after 10:30 p.m. local time.
(James Rodríguez: find out the stratospheric figure of his termination clause)(James Rodríguez arrives in Brazil and unleashes madness: warm welcome in Sao Paulo, video)
He was received at the foot of the track by the president of the Sao Paulo, Julio Casares. and immediately he took his first mass bath with the fans of the Tricolor of Morumbiwho organized a party at the airport to give him an affectionate welcome.
Rodríguez, dressed in a coat from his new team, greeted the smiling fans and at the same time puzzled by the warm reception.
Will it be true?
The man from Cucuta is a novelty at the club and in the middle of the whole party, because there is time to predict what he will do at the club, especially with this artificial intelligence thing.
Olocip is a Spanish company for the application of artificial intelligence in soccer, the CEO and founder is the former soccer player Stephen Barn, who went through Real Madrid, Royal Society, Spanish.
Said company made a prediction of goals and assists with the ball in play in the remainder of the league in Brazil by James Rodríguez and the result is two of three goals and two of three assists.
(Video: a fan is killed after a brutal barra bravas fight (sensitive images))
✅James Rodríguez signs for São Paulo
📊The Colombian midfielder arrives in Brazil after having excelled in Greece where he contributed with his actions to Olympiacos generating 1 goal every 219′
🧐Prediction with #AI of goals and assists with the ball in play in the remainder of… pic.twitter.com/e9YbO5Ovbw
— Olocip | Artificial Intelligence (@Olocip_Lab) July 31, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #artificial #intelligence #predicts #goals #assists
Leave a Reply