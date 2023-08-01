James Rodriguez was received with cheers and songs by dozens of fans of the sao paulo at the airport Congonhas, in Brazil, where a new stage will begin after terminating his contract with Olympiacos.

The former player of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Porto32, arrived on a private flight and disembarked at the São Paulo terminal minutes after 10:30 p.m. local time.

(James Rodríguez: find out the stratospheric figure of his termination clause)(James Rodríguez arrives in Brazil and unleashes madness: warm welcome in Sao Paulo, video)

He was received at the foot of the track by the president of the Sao Paulo, Julio Casares. and immediately he took his first mass bath with the fans of the Tricolor of Morumbiwho organized a party at the airport to give him an affectionate welcome.

Rodríguez, dressed in a coat from his new team, greeted the smiling fans and at the same time puzzled by the warm reception.

Will it be true?

The man from Cucuta is a novelty at the club and in the middle of the whole party, because there is time to predict what he will do at the club, especially with this artificial intelligence thing.

Olocip is a Spanish company for the application of artificial intelligence in soccer, the CEO and founder is the former soccer player Stephen Barn, who went through Real Madrid, Royal Society, Spanish.

Said company made a prediction of goals and assists with the ball in play in the remainder of the league in Brazil by James Rodríguez and the result is two of three goals and two of three assists.

(Video: a fan is killed after a brutal barra bravas fight (sensitive images))