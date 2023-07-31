Monday, July 31, 2023
James Rodríguez arrives in Brazil and receives a warm welcome in Sao Paulo, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez arrives in Brazil and receives a warm welcome in Sao Paulo, video

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez.

James Rodriguez.

The Colombian was signed by the Brazilian club.

James Rodriguez It’s already in Brazil. This Sunday night the Colombian midfielder arrived in Sao Paulo to join his new club.

(You may be interested: James Rodríguez confesses in Sao Paulo: music, food, dreams and Cristiano Ronaldo…)

Sao Paulo announced this Saturday the hiring of the Colombian midfielder, who had no ties since his departure from Olympiacos and with whom he signed a contract that binds him until June 2025.

james arrived

Sao Paulo shared a video this Sunday of the arrival of James. First, getting off a jet, wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

Then, already with the clothing of Sao Paulo he appeared very smiling while receiving the ovation of the fans.

Now James, one of the captains of the tricolor team, will join a team with financial problems, but which is on the right track under the orders of the Brazilian coach Dorival Júnior.

Although he hasn’t won a major title since he won the 2012 Copa Sudamericana and doesn’t have any great stars, the tricolor from São Paulo is sixth in Brasileirao, fifteen points behind leader Botafogo. Sao Paulo will also play in August the round of 16 of the South American Cup against San Lorenzo of Argentina and the semifinal of the second leg of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians (they lost 2-1 in the first leg).

SPORTS AND AFP

Recommended

