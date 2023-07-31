James Rodríguez arrives in Brazil and receives a warm welcome in Sao Paulo, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez.
James Rodriguez.
The Colombian was signed by the Brazilian club.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
James Rodriguez It’s already in Brazil. This Sunday night the Colombian midfielder arrived in Sao Paulo to join his new club.
(You may be interested: James Rodríguez confesses in Sao Paulo: music, food, dreams and Cristiano Ronaldo…)
Sao Paulo announced this Saturday the hiring of the Colombian midfielder, who had no ties since his departure from Olympiacos and with whom he signed a contract that binds him until June 2025.
james arrived
Sao Paulo shared a video this Sunday of the arrival of James. First, getting off a jet, wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
Then, already with the clothing of Sao Paulo he appeared very smiling while receiving the ovation of the fans.
Now James, one of the captains of the tricolor team, will join a team with financial problems, but which is on the right track under the orders of the Brazilian coach Dorival Júnior.
Although he hasn’t won a major title since he won the 2012 Copa Sudamericana and doesn’t have any great stars, the tricolor from São Paulo is sixth in Brasileirao, fifteen points behind leader Botafogo. Sao Paulo will also play in August the round of 16 of the South American Cup against San Lorenzo of Argentina and the semifinal of the second leg of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians (they lost 2-1 in the first leg).
SPORTS AND AFP
More sports news
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #arrives #Brazil #receives #warm #Sao #Paulo #video
Leave a Reply