James Rodríguez arouses fierce criticism from the Greek press

Colombian James Rodríguez was part of Olympiacos’ defeat over the weekend in the match against Panathinaikos, 2-0 in the Greek league.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: the crimes that plague his new boss at Olympiacos)

James played only the first half but could not orchestrate the game of his team that recently left coach Michel due to poor results.

James is attacked

After the game, the Greek media attacked the team for its poor performance, but also focused on James’ performance.

“James Rodríguez is not the player who ‘fell in love with football again’ thanks to Olympiacos. The Colombian has been offering very little for several months and, as we have recently pointed out, he is slowing down the pace of the team’s development rather than accelerating it”, published Nova Sports in his analysis.

But there was more. “James Rodríguez has been clear for some time now that he is no longer capable of helping in competitive football conditions. His image in the match against Panathinaikos was heartbreaking”, assured ‘Top 10’.

Furthermore, the journalist Kostas Nikolakopoulos He also criticized the level of the Colombian midfielder.

“When Anigo started James Rodríguez, Olympiacos lost the cross and the game. Anigo’s poor choice to start Gámez, who has not been ready for 2 months due to discomfort, resulted in Piraeus losing their midfield ”, he argued on bwinSPORT FM 94.6.

Olympiacos plays again this Wednesday in a Cup match against AEKa Athens.

SPORTS

More sports news