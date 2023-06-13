James Rodríguez and the unexpected team he will play for, according to ‘Kun’ Agüero

James Rodríguez is still news. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team, without a team since his sudden departure from Olympiacos, enjoyed this bridge in Colombia accompanying the first days of the inauguration of the headquarters of his ‘Cafe Dos Molinos’ at Portal 80, in the country’s capital.

And although James has not given any further clues about his sporting future, this Monday the Argentine Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero made a revealing statement that would give an account of his future.

“I already spoke with James,” said the former Albiceleste striker before stating that James Rodríguez will play in the King’s League.

James’ new team, according to Agüero

Iibai Llanos and Kun Agüero Photo: Twitter: @ibaillanos

This Monday, in the middle of the selection of the Ukrainian Andriy Shevchenko as the 14th player of the King’s League (an iconic player who participates during a single date in the tournament organized by Gerard Piqué) for the next weekend, the name of James Rodriguez.

And before anyone dared to say anything, Sergio Agüero assured that James will be on his team.

“I already spoke with James and he’s going to play with Kunisports,” he said.

“I’m announcing it now,” Agüero said.

Later, he recorded ‘Infobae’, added: “When he was in Miami I spoke to him and we agreed.”

Although Agüero seems to take for granted that James will play in the Kings League, the ’10’ had said in his last interview: “A very strong president of the King’s League contacted me and I said: I’m not interested. If they are going to release the Kings League in these parts (Colombia) tell me and I’ll get a team myself, but not to go play“.

This Monday has not yet been pronounced.

