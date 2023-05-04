James Rodríguez and the striking viral message from Shannon de Lima to Daniela Ospina

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniela Ospina, James Rodriguez, and Shannon de Lima.
EFE, Shannon de Lima’s Instagram
Daniela Ospina, James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima.
The Venezuelan model wrote to the Antioquia. And her message did not take long to become a trend.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Daniela Ospina, sister of goalkeeper David Ospina and ex-partner of James Rodríguez, announced with a heartfelt video that she will be a mother again.
(In context: Daniela Ospina is pregnant for the second time: this is how her relatives reacted).
The volleyball player and renowned ‘influencer’ shared a heartfelt video on Wednesday in which she is seen breaking the news to her relatives.
And the post, on Instagram, quickly went viral. The most striking thing was that the second comment with the highest number of reactions was that of Shannon de Lima, a Venezuelan model with whom James Rodríguez had a relationship after separating from Ospina, in 2017.
Shannon de Lima writes to Daniela Ospina
In the ‘post’ of the announcement, with almost 300 thousand likes, the messages of Greicy Rendón and other Colombian artists stood out.
In addition, Due to the past with James, those of Juana Valentina, sister of the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team, stood out, and above all, that of Shannon de Lima.
The Venezuelan was direct.
“Congratulationssss Dani”, he pointed out next to a heart emoticon.
His comment, at the time of writing this article, had more than 1,330 ‘likes’.
In addition, he had several comments with mentions of James Rodríguez.
(Keep reading: This was the fatal accident that ended the life of Ana María, a popular cyclist).
SPORTS
