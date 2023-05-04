James Rodríguez and the striking viral message from Shannon de Lima to Daniela Ospina

Daniela Ospina, sister of goalkeeper David Ospina and ex-partner of James Rodríguez, announced with a heartfelt video that she will be a mother again.

The volleyball player and renowned ‘influencer’ shared a heartfelt video on Wednesday in which she is seen breaking the news to her relatives.

And the post, on Instagram, quickly went viral. The most striking thing was that the second comment with the highest number of reactions was that of Shannon de Lima, a Venezuelan model with whom James Rodríguez had a relationship after separating from Ospina, in 2017.



Shannon de Lima writes to Daniela Ospina

The Colombian and the Venezuelan model began their relationship in 2018. Photo: Private File.

In the ‘post’ of the announcement, with almost 300 thousand likes, the messages of Greicy Rendón and other Colombian artists stood out.

In addition, Due to the past with James, those of Juana Valentina, sister of the ’10’ of the Colombian National Team, stood out, and above all, that of Shannon de Lima.



The Venezuelan was direct.

“Congratulationssss Dani”, he pointed out next to a heart emoticon.

His comment, at the time of writing this article, had more than 1,330 ‘likes’.

In addition, he had several comments with mentions of James Rodríguez.

