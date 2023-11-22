James Rodríguez is once again in a great moment in the Colombian National Team. He has started the last four qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup in North America and has contributed a goal and an assist.

This Tuesday, James was one of the most outstanding players in Colombia’s 0-1 victory against Paraguay in Asunción, a result that left the team led by Néstor Lorenzo as the only undefeated team in the qualifiers.

James Rodríguez statistics against Paragiuay

James made 96 appearances for the Colombian National Team this Tuesday and was a key player in qualifying for the 2014 Brazil and 2018 World Cups in Russia. In fact, he is Colombia’s second top scorer in the history of the tie, with 12 goals, one to one by Radamel Falcao García.

However, James had a shadow in his career that was also noticeable during his time with the National Team. After a great Copa América in 2019 in Brazil, coach Carlos Queiroz left him out of the team in the friendlies before the start of the qualifiers for Qatar 2022. At that time, the argument was that James was wanted to have continuity at Real Madrid.

The one who did openly leave him out was Reinaldo Rueda, who did not call him up for the 2021 Copa América, in which Colombia finished third. The DT argued that he needed players “at 300 percent” and James replied in a statement and in a memorable live broadcast on Instagram.

In the end, Rueda called him again at the end of the tie, but the issue was already irreversible and Colombia had to resign itself to watching the World Cup on television.

James Rodríguez and Reinaldo Rueda

James’ blow to Carlos Queiroz and Reinaldo Rueda

Now, when James is once again experiencing joy with the National Team, he gave a statement after the victory against Paraguay, in which he talks about the team’s moment. Message for Queiroz and Rueda? Let’s see:

“In the end, when you play with very good footballers and a coaching staff that supports you, that helps you strengthen yourself. I want to add and do things well and contribute what I have learned on and off the field,” said James, who has also had continuity in Sao Paulo.

“A long time ago we didn’t have such a feeling between so many players. Many of us who are inside and outside understand each other. There is a good process and I hope it ends with a title,” he added.

The South American qualifying round will not take place until September 5, 2024, when it visits Peru in Lima.

