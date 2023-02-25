James Rodriguez He had managed to find continuity in Greece and leave behind, at least for now, the muscle injuries that had plagued him in recent years.

Up to date 22, James had only missed one match of the Olympiacos, against Atromitos, on the second date of the championship. At that time he was just arriving at the club, coming from Al Rayyan.

However, James was left out last week’s game against Lamia. Press reports claimed that they were taking care of the Colombian to be in full condition for the classic against Panathinaikos.

Now, James has been left out of the squad in a game that is key to Olympiacos’ aspirations to continue in the fight for the league title in Greece.

This was reported by the Greek media To10.GR “Olympiacos will not be able to count on James Rodríguez in the great derby against Panathinaikos. He was left out of the game because yesterday (Friday) he presented physical discomfort in the last training session. He wanted to do it and play, but he couldn’t finish practice.”

In addition, they added “The Olympiacos star did not give up and in consultation with the medical staff, he was at the Rentis sports center this morning to take one last test. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it on this either.”

James has played 20 games for Olympiacos, 17 in the league and 3 in the Greek Cup. He has scored five goals and provided five assists.

Now, the ’10’ is expected to recover to be part of the call for the Colombian National Team, which will play two friendly matches in March: on the 24th, against South Korea, and on the 27th, against Japan.

