James Rodríguez and the balance of his first game as a starter with Sao Paulo: little shine

James Rodríguez played his first game as a starter with Sao Paulo this Saturday, in the goalless draw against Botafogo at Morumbí, on date 20 of the Brazilian championship.

The coach Dorival Junior had a mixed roster thinking about his participation in the Copa Sudamericana. This Wednesday, Sao Paulo will visit Liga de Quito in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

James was only 45 minutes on the court. On paper, he was located behind Luciano. However, he gradually placed himself on the right side and interspersed with the left, to seek connection with men like Araujo and Santos.

The chances he managed to create were few, as Botafogo also found a way to gain numerical superiority when the Colombian took the ball, preventing him from turning around and having the rival field at his feet.

The Colombian had a total of 44 touches with the ball, for 30 precise passes, with 85 percent effectiveness in them. The long game favored him, because of the five long passes, he hit four.



The problem for James was his positioning behind his rivals, he lost possession 11 times and did not win any of the five games he played.

It was not a good day for James. And after his departure, Sao Paulo had greater clarity to attack: two goals were disallowed for offside and goalkeeper Lucas Perri, from Botafogo, stopped five goal balls, four of them in the second stage.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news