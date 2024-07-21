Finally James Rodriguez He will be leaving Sao Paulo. After his great Copa América with the Colombian national team, reaching the final and being a great figure in the championship, the midfielder will be leaving Sao Paulo.

James is spending a few days on vacation, during which he even celebrated his 33rd birthday with a party. He was expected to be at Sao Paulo training between Monday and Tuesday. The club president had said in the last few hours that he was expected to be there but that his continuity in the team depended on the coaching staff.

James leaves Sao Paulo

However, it is no secret that James has not had a connection with coach Luis Zubeldía, who did not take him into account the previous semester since his arrival in office.

This Sunday, it was reported from press reports that James will terminate his contract with the Brazilian club, so he will look for another destination.

James will no longer have to report to the Brazilian club and the terms of his departure are now being negotiated.

Journalist Fabrizio Romanoan expert in transfer news, reported on his social networks:

“James Rodriguez, who will be available as a free agent by terminating his contract by mutual agreement with São Paulo, leaves the club after an excellent Copa America. James would love to return to European football.”

For its part, the media GloboSporte reports: “In order to achieve immediate release, the trend is for James to waive the sums owed by São Paulo. There are still no details on what the financial situation will be like.”

Weak passage through Brazil

James Rodríguez has played in just eight matches this season and scored one goal for Sao Paulo.

Hired in July last year, the Colombian was unable to play as a starter in the team. He worked with three different coaches: Dorival Junior, Thiago Carpini and Luis Zubeldía.

