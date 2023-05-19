James Rodríguez and Melissa Martínez, very close: what is there between the two?

Melissa Martineza while ago, ended his relationship with the footballer matias mierwho is no longer in Colombia, but she continues with her work.

Recently, Martínez uploaded a publication to his social networks that caused a lot of curiosity, since he was linked to James Rodriguez.

Shakira and a serious accusation: it's not the tax, nor Piqué, it's a 'colleague') (Video: with fists and kicks, fans attack West Ham players and relatives

Last Wednesday, the Colombian soccer player inaugurated ‘Arrogante’, his restaurant in Bogota.

Located in the same house where chef Harry Sasson had his prestigious Club Colombia restaurant, on 84th street with carrera ninta, diagonally from the Liceo de Cervantes El Retiro school, ‘Arrogante’ was the epicenter of an ‘Italian’ celebration in Bogota.

With different musical presentations and a typical decoration of the boot country, James Rodríguez’s restaurant received celebrities such as the designer Lina Cantillo and the Venezuelan presenter Ursula Kabbara.

Likewise, there was a visit from Spanish citizens, who surely already knew the headquarters of ‘Arrogante’ in Madrid. The Iberian pilot Perico Duran de Inclan among them.

However, what was a rumor of a possible relationship between Martínez and Rodríguez, but she herself was in charge of clarifying it.