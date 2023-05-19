Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez and Melissa Martínez, very close: what is there between the two?

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez and Melissa Martínez, very close: what is there between the two?


close

James and Melissa

James Rodriguez and Melissaa Martinez.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

James Rodriguez and Melissaa Martinez.

The soccer player fought and the journalist, happy.

Melissa Martineza while ago, ended his relationship with the footballer matias mierwho is no longer in Colombia, but she continues with her work.

See also  F1 | Red Bull RB18: how much this hoax looks like the show car!

Recently, Martínez uploaded a publication to his social networks that caused a lot of curiosity, since he was linked to James Rodriguez.
(Shakira and a serious accusation: it’s not the tax, nor Piqué, it’s a ‘colleague’) (Video: with fists and kicks, fans attack West Ham players and relatives)

What happens

Last Wednesday, the Colombian soccer player inaugurated ‘Arrogante’, his restaurant in Bogota.

Located in the same house where chef Harry Sasson had his prestigious Club Colombia restaurant, on 84th street with carrera ninta, diagonally from the Liceo de Cervantes El Retiro school, ‘Arrogante’ was the epicenter of an ‘Italian’ celebration in Bogota.

With different musical presentations and a typical decoration of the boot country, James Rodríguez’s restaurant received celebrities such as the designer Lina Cantillo and the Venezuelan presenter Ursula Kabbara.

Likewise, there was a visit from Spanish citizens, who surely already knew the headquarters of ‘Arrogante’ in Madrid. The Iberian pilot Perico Duran de Inclan among them.

However, what was a rumor of a possible relationship between Martínez and Rodríguez, but she herself was in charge of clarifying it. (Shakira receives a pull from Piqué’s environment: “The children would have suffered twice as much”)

See also  Liverpool raises its head and defeats Tottenham

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #Melissa #Martínez #close

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The moment of a fight with shooting in the center of Moscow was caught on video

The moment of a fight with shooting in the center of Moscow was caught on video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result