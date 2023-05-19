James Rodríguez and Melissa Martínez, very close: what is there between the two?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez and Melissaa Martinez.
The soccer player fought and the journalist, happy.
Melissa Martineza while ago, ended his relationship with the footballer matias mierwho is no longer in Colombia, but she continues with her work.
Recently, Martínez uploaded a publication to his social networks that caused a lot of curiosity, since he was linked to James Rodriguez.
What happens
Last Wednesday, the Colombian soccer player inaugurated ‘Arrogante’, his restaurant in Bogota.
Located in the same house where chef Harry Sasson had his prestigious Club Colombia restaurant, on 84th street with carrera ninta, diagonally from the Liceo de Cervantes El Retiro school, ‘Arrogante’ was the epicenter of an ‘Italian’ celebration in Bogota.
With different musical presentations and a typical decoration of the boot country, James Rodríguez’s restaurant received celebrities such as the designer Lina Cantillo and the Venezuelan presenter Ursula Kabbara.
Likewise, there was a visit from Spanish citizens, who surely already knew the headquarters of ‘Arrogante’ in Madrid. The Iberian pilot Perico Duran de Inclan among them.
However, what was a rumor of a possible relationship between Martínez and Rodríguez, but she herself was in charge of clarifying it. (Shakira receives a pull from Piqué’s environment: “The children would have suffered twice as much”)
#James #Rodríguez #Melissa #Martínez #close
