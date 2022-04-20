James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz: the inspiring photo of their ‘old days’

When Luis Díaz is the center of all the praise for his performance in Liverpool, the Guajiro attacker decided to remember his beginnings in football with a photo of ‘the old days’, when he played for Junior de Barranquilla.

The most unique thing is that James Rodríguez, his teammate from the Colombian National Team, appears in the image. In fact, “Lucho” tagged him in the image on his Instagram account with the message: “Crack, what a photo.”

The photo of ‘Lucho’ and James

James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz

Rodríguez, receiving the message, replied: “What a photo, Luchito. Let’s keep breaking”.

The image is from a training session of the Colombian National Team in Barranquilla, surely when the Junior worked as a ‘sparring’ for the tricolor.

