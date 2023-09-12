The Colombian National Team is preparing for what will be the game against Chile for the second date of the South American qualifying round and is looking for the second consecutive victory after the victory against Venezuela last Thursday.

The national team is in southern territory finalizing details for the game against the Chilean team, which comes from losing in its qualifying debut against Uruguay and is obliged to add three points to chase away rumors that speak of a possible departure of coach Eduardo Berizzo.

Fans arrived at the Colombia National Team concentration

In the run-up to the game against Chile, Several fans of the Colombian National Team arrived at the concentration hotel to meet the players and get some photos with their idols.

And the dozen fans who waited for the Colombian National Team footballers got a big surprise thanks to the gesture of James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Dávinson Sánchez, who approached the fans to sign autographs and take photos.

Through the social networks of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), images were known where several players They shared a few minutes with the fans, They signed t-shirts and received the affection of the people who attended the concentration hotel.

The problems of the Colombian National Team in Chile

Apart from the difficulty of the rival, who began the qualifiers with a 3-1 defeat against Uruguay in Montevideo, the Colombian National Team now has an additional problem: the field of the Monumental stadium in Santiago, the headquarters of the second match.

Last week, the stage hosted a Bruno Mars concert and, despite attempts to protect the playing field, it was greatly affected.

It is 100% confirmed that it will be played at the Monumental See also Colombia national team: confidential agreement with clubs for the call?

“One of the fears was to see how level it is, that it maintains its structure, and the field behaved well. What we want is to avoid the champeo, the loose grass, and level it as it is always done. It is a field that performs quite well the requirement of the game,” ANFP operations manager Felipe de Pablo said last Thursday in an interview with Radio ADN.

At some point the idea of ​​changing the scene was raised, but De Pablo ruled it out. “It is 100% confirmed that it will be played at the Monumental. 40 days ago we started a work table thinking about this match,” he added.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

