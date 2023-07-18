The two most important creative flyers of the Colombian National Team in the last ten years, James Rodriguez and Juan Fernando Quintero, They are today without a team and waiting for a new opportunity.

James left Olympiacos in Greece in April this year and for now he has no concrete offers, although his intention is to continue playing in European football.

For his part, Quintero terminated his contract with Junior de Barranquilla, after having differences with coach Hernán Darío Gómez. The player confirmed his departure just the day the club paid homage to one of its greatest references, the goalkeeper Sebastián Viera.

The two players were in the folder of coach Néstor Lorenzo to continue contributing to the Colombian National Team, but for now, without a club, it seems difficult for them to be part of the call-up at the start of the tie, in the first week of September.

Quintero, for now, is dedicated to cycling

Quintero, who had reappeared this weekend on social media to celebrate the River Plate title, has now posted again, this time on his Instagram account.

The player appeared riding a bicycle, together with James Rodríguez, apparently, on roads in the department of Antioquia.

In the last image that Quintero uploaded, he appears riding a child’s bicycle, something that did not go unnoticed by James, who mocked in the comments.

“The last photo,” wrote James, with a laughing emoji, when he saw his partner and friend on a small cycle with wheels and a paper sign: ‘For Juanfer’.

