It was little time that James Rodríguez saw in the game of the Colombian National Team before his similar from Venezuela. The ’10’ was one of the revulsives in Néstor Lorenzo’s team and he had very few minutes to show the magic that he has on his left foot.

James went straight to the bench and his absence in the starting XI became one of the surprises of the coach of the Colombian National Team to face Venezuela for the first date of the South American qualifying round.

The few minutes of play that he has had in recent months and the lack of rhythm, It took its toll on the 32-year-old, who watched more than half of the game from the substitute bench.

Around minute 75, coach Néstor Lorenzo decided to give the Colombian team some air and sent James onto the field. Despite the fact that he had 15 minutes of play, plus discount, the Colombian star failed to print his magic and gravitated little in a game that ended 1-0 thanks to a goal by Rafael Santos Borré.

After referee Anderson Daronco’s final whistle, the ’10’ decided to attend the media in the mixed zone and spoke about the few minutes he saw against Venezuela in Barranquilla.

James assumes his new role in the Colombian National Team

It doesn’t matter, here I am one more and the most important thing is the team

When asked about his feelings about the game against Venezuela, the left-hander stated: “I think we played a good game, the boys made a great effort (…) It was important to have won today and we got the result, in the playoffs you shouldn’t play pretty, you have to win“.

One of the questions that caught the most attention was when they asked him for not being in the starting XI that Néstor Lorenzo formulated for the game and for the few minutes of play.

“It doesn’t matter, here I am one more and the most important thing is the team. We have achieved a victory”, sentenced the Colombian midfielder in the mixed zone.

On the other hand, James Rodríguez spoke of the importance of having several references within the Colombian National Team, such as Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: “Here we all contribute in the same way, those of us who have been here for some time have come to contribute mentally, the idea is help in all aspects.

And he closed with what he expects for the game against Chile next Tuesday: “I think it’s going to be a difficult game, Chile there is quite tough. In the last qualifiers we have done well and we have to look at the good, we have players of talent”.

