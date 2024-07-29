James Rodriguez’s arrival in Barranquilla stirred up the atmosphere in that city and triggered rumors of a possible arrival at Junior. This Monday, the ’10’ landed in the capital of the Atlantic in the company of his daughter, Salomé, and the businessman Christian Daes.

James is without a club after terminating his contract with Sao Paulo. However, his strong performance at the Copa America, where he was named the tournament’s best player, gives him room to negotiate.

In the midst of a very busy transfer market, in which several of his teammates from the Colombian National Team returned to the country, such as Radamel Falcao García, David Ospina and Éder Álvarez Balanta, The excitement of seeing James dressed in red and white in the club’s centenary year was ignited in Barranquilla.

Christian Daes ruled out James’ arrival at Junior

However, the club’s directors have already denied negotiations with James and Daes himself has put to rest rumours of a possible signing.

“We want @jamesdrodriguez at @JuniorClubSA but it’s still too early in his brilliant career. We’re good friends and we came from Miami together. I tried to convince him. I gave him a tour of Baq. I showed him everything. But it’s not the right time yet. The rest is just airport stories,” Daes explained on his social media.

Market rumours have opened up the possibility for James to return to Europe, where he played for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton and Olympiacos. In the last few hours, the possibility of Lazio, from Italy, seems to be the strongest.

