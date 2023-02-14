Wednesday, February 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez and his loving dedication on Valentine’s Day

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez and his loving dedication on Valentine’s Day


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez (center), during an Olympiacos warm-up.

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

The Colombian player scored a double on Monday and celebrated with a very special person.

James Rodríguez lives again sweet moments in his career, after a season to forget in Qatar. The Colombian player became a key player for Olympiacos, with whom he found the continuity he needed.

See also  The 5 soccer players who did not earn their place in the Mexican team for Qatar 2022

The Colombian ’10’ already has 17 games played in Greece, 16 as a starter, in which he scored five goals and provided five assists. Thus, Olympiacos remains in the fight for the title: it is third, with 46 points, five behind the leader, Panathinaikos.

James scored his first double with Olympiacos on Monday, in the 6-1 win against Panetolikos, and also provided an assist. And he celebrated it this Tuesday, in the middle of Valentine’s Day, with a very special person in his life, who also predicted that he would have a good game.

In his social networks, on the 10th he wrote a message to his daughter, Salomé, who lives in Miami: “You told me! For you, love.”

Salomé responded to the loving message on her Instagram account telling her “you are the best”, with heart emojis.

And then, he was left almost speechless after a chat on a video call in which the nostalgic James wrote: “I love you very much, I miss you very much.”

What no one sees of a father who lives far from his daughter was shared, inadvertently, by the left-hander, who in any case is smiling for now at Olympiacos and the Colombian National Team.

See also  Yerry Mina scored a goal, but was injured

SPORTS
With Soccerred

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #loving #dedication #Valentines #Day

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Tiger Woods returns to Genesis: “If I play it’s because I think I’ll win”

Tiger Woods returns to Genesis: "If I play it's because I think I'll win"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result