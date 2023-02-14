James Rodríguez and his loving dedication on Valentine’s Day

James Rodríguez lives again sweet moments in his career, after a season to forget in Qatar. The Colombian player became a key player for Olympiacos, with whom he found the continuity he needed.

The Colombian ’10’ already has 17 games played in Greece, 16 as a starter, in which he scored five goals and provided five assists. Thus, Olympiacos remains in the fight for the title: it is third, with 46 points, five behind the leader, Panathinaikos.

James scored his first double with Olympiacos on Monday, in the 6-1 win against Panetolikos, and also provided an assist. And he celebrated it this Tuesday, in the middle of Valentine’s Day, with a very special person in his life, who also predicted that he would have a good game.

In his social networks, on the 10th he wrote a message to his daughter, Salomé, who lives in Miami: “You told me! For you, love.”

Salomé responded to the loving message on her Instagram account telling her “you are the best”, with heart emojis.

And then, he was left almost speechless after a chat on a video call in which the nostalgic James wrote: “I love you very much, I miss you very much.”

What no one sees of a father who lives far from his daughter was shared, inadvertently, by the left-hander, who in any case is smiling for now at Olympiacos and the Colombian National Team.

SPORTS

With Soccerred

More sports news