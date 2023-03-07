James Rodríguez and his likes: choose the best players in the world, video

Close to returning to the courts, after almost a month of inactivity, the Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez he was measured in one of the most difficult matches he has played in his life.

Everything indicates that he will be in the game between the Olympiacos and AEK in the Greek Super League.

And while that happens and he recovers from an injury, James has done different things in his spare time, for example, on Tiktok, where he is a success.

He faced the challenge of choosing his favorite footballer from random candidates in a knockout draw and reaching eight players, who faced each other in a knockout round, as a ’round of 16′, until reaching a final.

the chosen

First to Andrea Pirlo over Wayne Rooney, then Lionel Messi over Ronaldo Nazario; then he went out in a duel with his friend Mesut Ozil and voted for himself; then he stayed with Thery henry above David Silva, with Pelé instead of Ashley Cole, with Xavi Hernández instead of Diego Forlán, with Karim Benzema above Gocalo Ramos and Joshua Kimmich instead of Rooney.

Finally he chose Henry (above himself), Messi, Pelé and Benzema, among the finalists.

Then he chose Lionel Messi and Pelé but stayed with the Argentine, recent world champion.