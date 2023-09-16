Not only was the world of culture shaken this Friday with the death of the Colombian painter and sculptor Fernando Botero.. The artist died in Monaco, due to respiratory difficulties.

The entire world has mourned the death of one of the most important Colombian artists in history and sport has not been immune to the demonstrations of solidarity with Botero’s family.

Shortly after the death was confirmed, Radamel Falcao García was one of the first to mourn his disappearance, in a tweet through his X account (formerly Twitter).

“I learned the news about the death of Maestro Botero. I had the privilege and honor of sharing with the maestro on several occasions and his kindness and generosity remain in my memories. His artistic legacy and his influence in the world of art will endure for always,” Falcao wrote.

“His discipline, creativity and talent will be an eternal example for all. I send my condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. His works and, above all, his life will continue to inspire us. His absence will be deeply felt in our country and the world. Rest in peace, teacher,” added the ‘Tiger’.

James Rodríguez spoke about the death of Fernando Botero

Now, the one who spoke out on his social networks about Botero’s death was James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player and scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“I am saddened by the departure of maestro Fernando Botero. I am an admirer of his art and everything he represents in the history of Colombia and the world. His GREAT work will remain for eternity. RIP,” James wrote, accompanied by a black and white photograph of the artist, with a paintbrush on his forehead.

I am saddened by the departure of maestro Fernando Botero. I am an admirer of his art and everything he represents in the history of Colombia and the world. His GREAT work will remain for eternity. RIP pic.twitter.com/dv4X2PYLsR — James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 15, 2023

Botero’s works, with voluptuous and slightly surreal forms, became popular around the world, and can be seen in museums and public spaces in cities such as Bogotá, Madrid, Paris, Barcelona, ​​Singapore and Venice.

SPORTS

With Agencies