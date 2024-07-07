James Rodriguez is the great figure of the Colombian national team at the 2024 Copa América in the United States, who is already in the semi-finals and will play against Uruguay on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The man from Cucuta is unleashed. He was a key figure in the 2-1 against Paraguayin the 3-0 against Costa Rica, played well in the 1-1 draw with Brazil and was sensational in the 5-0 against Panama.

James, very clear

“We played with a lot of intensity and that is reflected in the result. We did well today,” he said after Saturday’s rout.

“We must highlight the dedication of the whole group. We play with a lot of identity, desire and always facing the challenge,” concluded Rodríguez.

James Rodriguez has been criticized by many people, including several journalists, such as Carlos Antonio Velez,who in this Cup has had to praise him.

Memes exploded against the communicator and in favor of the Colombian soccer player.