Colombia He emerged calmly from the 0-0 draw against Chile, in the National Team’s second outing.

The figure was Camilo Vargasso Chile attacked and had chances to score, but the point is key, because in the first two games of this tie at 2026 World Cup Four important units were obtained.

(VAR and Camilo Vargas saved Colombia a key point against Chile)(Tragedy: Costa Rica’s technical assistant dies while the team was playing the match)

The first half was better than the second and this is confirmed by the players, who gave everything on the field with a good result in their favor.

James Rodríguez went to the bench, like against Venezuela, but he came on for the second half and the Argentine’s team, Néstor Lorenzo, improved somewhat.

“Chile is a strong team that almost always wins. They have been left out in the last two qualifying rounds, but this time they played a good game, which is why I highlight the point we got as visitors,” said the man from Cucuta.

For the São Paulo midfielder, the 0-0 was fair, as both teams put everything in search of victory.

Photo: Elvis Gonzalez. Efe

“It’s a fair draw. We leave with four points in the first two games, a victory and an equality, which I think is a good balance for this start,” he said.

BesidesJames Rodriguez He referred to the controversial topic on the court, which gave something to talk about before the match.

“Chile’s injuries occurred because of the field that was in poor condition. The players see all that and that’s why we talk. “Both teams played good soccer in a close game and both had a chance to win,” said Rodríguez.

Finally, the Colombian figure noted that the team has not lost for several dates and warned that this indicates that the streak is one of the best.

“That’s good, not losing, and even more so when you haven’t fallen for many games. When you don’t lose it’s good and we continue with a good streak, something we hope to continue maintaining in the coming days. Two very difficult games are coming,” he stated.

the defense defends itself

In this game Colombia’s backline was highly criticized, but Davinson Sanchez He spoke clearly and showed his face.

“We must always be ready. A strong group has been created. If someone enters, it makes a difference, that says about its quality. In the second half we pushed and found spaces,” said the defender.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Sánchez left calmly with the point. “The game was looking for a result in our favor, but we are going calmly. The field was difficult, but that is an issue that harms both teams. The clear thing is that this cannot happen at a level like the one where a eliminatory is played. You have to put on a good show, “that’s why the court is key,” he mentioned.

Sánchez was criticized because on several occasions he had defensive failures or delivered the ball poorly, which is why his grade was not the best.

“They only had the ball stopped, nothing else. Colombia has a group that adapts easily to games and that suits us well. The goals are important, it is not just going to the World Cup, but we want to be protagonists. Another objective is the Copa América and these qualifying matches help us to look and improve.”said the defender.

(Costa Rica coach bursts into tears when talking about the death of his assistant)