James Rodríguez and Falcao, one last dance? Emotional video of the Colombian National Team

Radamel Falcao Garcia and James Rodriguez.
The recording has opened the debate on social networks: Is it time or not for a new generation?
James Rodríguez and Radamel Falcao García are not living their best moment. The ’10’ and ‘9’ of the Colombian National Team have not found the best rhythm of competition in recent times and their future is uncertain.
In the midst of the doubts that weigh on both icons of the national team, the Colombian Football Federation decided to publish an emotional video in which the feeling seems to be on the air that the last dance of the two with the Colombian shirt would be close.
One last dance for Falcao and James?
In an emotional video published through the Federation’s social networks, they appear images of Falcao García and James Rodríguez playing with the lyrics of the song ‘Yes to Heaven’, by Lana del Rey.
Due to the contrast between the different moments of the photos, and the meaning of the text of the lyrics, the feeling that it could soon be the last dance of both was left in the air.
“If you dance, I will dance… and if you don’t, I will too”it is read in the publication that has quickly been filled with nostalgic comments.
