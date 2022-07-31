A penalty from striker Debinha was enough for Brazil to beat a rocky and feisty Colombia 1-0 on Saturday to lift their eighth Copa América women’s title at the Alfonso López stadium in the Colombian city of Bucaramanga.

‘A bittersweet feeling’

The Colombian Leicy Santos assured this Saturday that her team was up to the final of the Copa América Femeninain which they fell 0-1 against Brazil at the Alfonso López stadium in the city of Bucaramanga.

“We have a bittersweet feeling, which you know you narrowly missed. The team lived up to what the final was, it set out the style of play that we have been having. The team worked, made an effort and played to achieve the objective , which was to be a champion, to make history”said the midfielder at the post-game press conference.

Along these lines, he valued what was done by the coffee team, because in addition to being runner-up, they qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after winning their group with 12 points out of 12 possible and beating in the semifinals Argentina.

“This team has many more things to give, now there is a long way to go that has only just begun”he expressed.

The Atlético de Madrid player believes that to achieve these goals the team must “keep playing” and showing what has worked for them, “which is going out to games to impose our football”.

“I know what we are capable of and, without a doubt, I knew that with some mistake or occasion, some inattention, the game would open up. I think the team has many other things to improve”Santos said.

Minutes later, two of the most representative players of the Colombian National Team, Falcao García and James Rodríguez, spoke about the great participation of those directed by Nelson Abadía.

‘All my admiration and respect’

James Rodríguez and Falcao García, two of the players who animated the presentation of the new shirt of the Colombia team in Japan. See also Live: follow minute by minute the crucial game of James with Al Rayyan

“Great tournament of the Women’s National Team. All my admiration and respect for each one of them”James wrote on his Twitter account.

Great tournament of the Women’s National Team. All my admiration and respect for each of them. 👏🏼🇨🇴 — James Rodriguez (@jamesdrodriguez) July 31, 2022

“Just gratitude and pride for your achievements and professionalism”Falcao wrote on Twitter.

*With EFE