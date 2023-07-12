Wednesday, July 12, 2023
James Rodríguez and Aleska Génesis give new clues about a possible romance

July 12, 2023
James Rodríguez and Aleska Génesis give new clues about a possible romance

James and the model Aleska.

James and the model Aleska.

The couple was captured together again in Miami.

James Rodríguez and the model Aleska Génesis They again give clues to what would be a possible courtship.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: a birthday in the midst of sports uncertainty)

What was seen in a recent swimsuit parade, where both were, fuels the rumors of a possible love between the Venezuelan model and the Colombian soccer player.

James has a new girlfriend?

James accompanied Aleska to the Miami Swim Weekand she had a tender gesture with the soccer player, in the middle of the parade.

James was interviewed by Telemundo’s ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, and reiterated that they are just friends. But the program reveals that the model crouched down in the front row to give the Colombian an unknown detail.

Aleska went further and, when asked by the Colombian, said that her heart “is happy, calm and in love. I’m not going to tell you (whose), but he’s happy.”

Rumors grow, although the couple openly does not admit that there is a relationship beyond a great friendship.

James RodriguezJames Rodriguez.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

