The injury of Luiz Gustavo will cause early registration of the Colombian James Rodriguez to play as soon as possible in the Paulista Championship 2024. This was confirmed by the coach Thiago Carpini at a press conference.

The coach hopes that James can make his debut this Wednesday against Inter Limeira, crucial match to be leader, because if he wins in Brasilia, he would be leader of group D of Paulistão.

Carpini spoke for the first time about how a happy ending was reached in the novel between São Paulo and James Rodríguez, revealing that “he was the one who had contact with me, then with the group of players and before with the board. He apologized for not having gone to Belo Horizonte, it was noble of him, he knows that he made a mistake.”

The coach added that James “understood that we have a good atmosphere in Sao Paulo and that we have a promising year, perhaps that awakened in him the desire to stay. He apologized, he is a guy with undeniable technical ability who missed a preparation period, let's see what stage he is at, although he had a very good week of training.”

I hope that (James) is a reinforcement for São Paulo, we have processes here and he will be one more to help us

Thus, he confirmed that this Monday the Sao Paulo will be in charge of managing to change James for Luiz Gustavo on the registration list.

And then, Thiago Carpini He launched an important challenge that he hopes the Colombian will accept: “Luiz (Gustavo) had this injury and the recovery period extends beyond the competition period. We must take steps to change the athlete. I hope (James) is a reinforcement for São Paulo, we have processes here and he will be one more to help us.”

“There is a hierarchy, especially the institution, the environment, and he understood it, he never created any problems, he always fulfilled his obligations, he had a good vibe. We hope that he will help us at some point in the competition on the field.”

O CARPINI JÁ TÁ NA WAITING FOR JAMES RODRÍGUEZ! 🔥🇾🇪 The coach of São Paulo commented on the transfer of Luiz Gustavo, injured, Colombian hair, who should be registered in the next few days! pic.twitter.com/TliEM3VC3W — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) February 26, 2024

