James Rodriguez finally meets his new technical director for 2024 at São Paulo, after the arrival of Dorival Junior to the selection of Brazil.

The new strategist James Rodriguez In São Paulo he would be a coach that no one had as one of the possible replacements for Dorival Junior, since the DT would arrive from the second division of Brazilian football.

According to the information of Esporte Balloon, The new coach of São Paulo will be the 39-year-old BrazilianThiago Carpini, who comes from ascending to Youth to the Brasileirao. A decision that surprised fans and strangers, after initially taking the name of the Argentines, Juan Pablo Vojvoda and Luis Zubeldía, as possible replacements for Dorival Junior for 2024.

“São Paulo closes the hiring of the coach Thiago Carpini“, indicated the Brazilian media this Thursday.

On this occasion, the São Paulo team paid a fine of one million reais (about 806 million Colombian pesos) to youth, since the 39-year-old coach still had a contract until the end of 2024.

“The 39-year-old coach finalizes details this Thursday and will be the replacement for Dorivalwho took charge of the Brazilian team,” stated the aforementioned media.

Thiago Carpini He is 39 years old and has only managed clubs in the promotion of Brazilian football, from the fourth division to the second, he has never had experience in the first division. Throughout his career he has trained Youth, Agua Santa, Railway, Guaraní, among others. São Paulo as his first experience at the highest level of Brazilian football.

Given this, the new DT of James Rodriguez signed a one-year contract, and would have an automatic renewal with the São Paulo team if the team wins the Brasileirao, Libertadores, or the Brazilian Cup.

Thiago Carpini in 2023: ⚔️ 48 games

🚥 27V- 13E – 8D

📊 65.2% apv. (!)

⚽️ 55 goals

🚫 39 goals suffered

🧤 25 games without hitting goals 🥇 Best trainer of Paulistão

🥈 Paulista Vice-Championship

🥈 Vice-champion of Série B Seja bem-vindo Professor 📋pic.twitter.com/38e90DCi5C — spfcstats (@spfcstats_) January 11, 2024

From Brazil, the style of play proposed by the new São Paulo coach has been highlighted, an offensive and bold football proposal, which has allowed him to climb the ranks in Brazilian football and with which he managed to lead Youth to the first division.

It should be noted that the new coach was also in the portfolio of Santos, which has just completed the first relegation in its history, and Cruzeiro, a team from Ronaldo Nazario.

For now, James Rodriguez continues to carry out the preseason, facing the Paulista Championship that the team will have, since they will officially debut next week against Santo André.

Surely, in the next few hours they will officially announce on social networks Thiago CarpinI like the new coach of the Sao Paulo for this 2024. Its debut will be on the 20th of this month in the Paulista Championship against Saint Andrew.

