James Rodríguez is surrounded by uncertainty. The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team has starred in many rumors in recent weeks due to his instability at Olympiacos.

Last Sunday, in the match that his team lost against PAOK, for the Greek Super League, Rodríguez played just 45 minutes.

His departure, without further explanation, strengthened the information that ensures that he arrived injured from the friendly tour with Colombia in Asia and that, despite being left out for a few weeks to recover, he is not entirely well.

Now, with this background information, in Greece they assure that James Rodríguez has already made a decision about his future. And from now on, according to the local media, it has caused controversy.

(Also: ‘The KO of revenge’: brutal blow and controversial celebration heats up the UFC).

James’ decision about his future

According to the Greek media ‘SDNA’, “James Rodríguez has already made a decision about his future.”

As reported by said portal, the Colombian ’10’ will not continue with Olympiacos.

Apparently, says ‘SDNA’, the midfielder from Cucuta did not reach an agreement to continue in the team.

His departure, they maintain, would take place on July 1st.

Other means, like the ‘Gazzetta’, also give to understand that the situation of James is not the best in Greece and, therefore, his exit seems logical.

James arrived at Olympiacos in September 2022 and has played 23 games since then. He has scored five goals in all the competitions he has played.

More news

SPORTS