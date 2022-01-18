James Rodríguez already knows his rivals in the Asian Champions League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez, in action against Umm Salal.
James Rodríguez, in action against Umm Salal.
This Monday the draw was made for the tournament in which Al Rayyan will be.
January 17, 2022, 08:11 PM
This Monday the groups of the Asian Champions League in which he will participate Al-Rayyanwhere he plays James Rodriguez.
Al Rayyan was placed in group A, where it will not be easy for him to advance to the second round of the tournament, since he was in the same zone as the current Asian champion.
James’s rivals
It will be the 41st version of the AFC Asian Champions League, and Al-Rayyan hopes to advance from the round, although in group A he will have to face Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia, a team that won the title in 2021.
In this competition, James will face his compatriot and teammate on the Colombian National Team, Gustavo Cuéllar, who plays for Al-Hilal.
Al-Rayyan will also face Istiklol Dushanbe, current champions of the Tajikistan league and who will be their first rival, away.
The fourth team in group A is about to decide on a play-off bracket in the qualifying playoff, which faces Sharjah FC from the United Arab Emirates and Al-Zawraa SC from Iraq.
The group stage of the Asian Champions League starts on May 10 and will end on the 25th of the same month.
