The future of James Rodriguez could be resolved in the next few hours. The latest information regarding his options indicates that his destination would definitely be the Rayo Vallecano from Spain, as has been rumored in recent weeks.

James is looking for a team. Since leaving Sao Paulo, he has been unable to find a place, and has received several rejections from teams that do not see his signing as viable.

The most recent was River Plate, a club that had strong links with him in the last week but that ultimately did not have negotiations to sign him.

New information has emerged from Spain this Saturday. According to the media outlet Relevo, Rayo Vallecano has already reached “an agreement in principle with the Colombian… and it only remains to be crystallized with his signature in a contract”says the media, according to information obtained by journalist Jorge Picón.

Another one who reported news was the journalist Fabrizio Romano, transfer expert, who announced: “James Rodriguez, who is about to sign for Rayo Vallecano, has already received his official offer today. Contract until June 2025 plus option for one more season”he said in information shared with Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

Already in the last week David Cobeño, Rayo’s sporting director said: “There are a lot of rumours and even more so with the little time left. We are going to try to sign the best possible players to improve the team. I can’t tell you names because there are many on the table. We’ll see in the next few days.”

And the National Team?

While that is being resolved, the big question for the national team is whether Lorenzo will consider him for the squad that will be announced soon. There are two factors on the table: one, whether he should be called up when he has no continuity, no competition and not even group training in a team. And the other, whether the regulations allow him to be called up since he is out of contract.

In this second aspect the answer is yes, James can be called up even if he has not played for any team. And this is because the regulations do not specify that he must have a valid contract to play in the qualifying round.

Carlos González Puche, executive director of the Professional Footballers Association, explained: “It has nothing to do with the fact that the country allows him to participate. He is linked by the FCF regardless of whether he has a contract with a club. That is why the regulations of the player’s statute operate, which establish the time for the release of footballers when they are providing service to a club. Therefore, if James is not linked, the Federation would not need to request his release. The fact that he does not have a contract does not create a restriction for him to be called up for the World Cup qualifiers.”

Colombia will face Peru on September 6 in Lima, and then host Argentina on September 10 at the Metropolitano.

SPORTS

