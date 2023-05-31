Wednesday, May 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez “already has a verbal agreement”: “bombshell” about the future of the Colombian

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 31, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez “already has a verbal agreement”: “bombshell” about the future of the Colombian


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

From Europe they assure that there is already an agreement. Rodríguez, a globetrotter, would venture into yet another country.

James Rodríguez begins to see the light. With the outcome of the main leagues in Europe, the Colombian ’10’ once again enters the radar of the great teams on the planet.

James Rodríguez’s last experience was at Olympiacos, in Greece. He left the Hellenic team after a “problem within the club”, according to what the ’10’ said in his most recent interview.

Since then, much has been said about his future, but little has materialized. However, this Tuesday it is news in Türkiye that the ’10’ would have already reached an agreement with Besiktasa team with which they have been relating him for some time.

See also  Lorenzo, James and Falcao: the beginning and the end? (Meluk tells him...)

(You can read: James Rodríguez responds to Colombians: ‘I really like that you put me…’).

‘Verbal agreement between James Rodríguez and Besiktas’

Photo:

Win Sports Screenshots

According to ‘Transfermarkt’, the prestigious transfer portal, replied this Tuesday, James would have reached an agreement for the 2023/2024 season.

Quoting the Turkish outlet ‘Sabah’, ‘Transfermarkt’ published in its Turkish and Colombian version that James reached an agreement with Besiktas.

In fact, although it has not been made official, several football outlets in Turkey replicate the information.

(Also: James Rodríguez broke it: tremendous party and beautiful message to his daughter for her birthday).

Previously, the media ‘Sporx’ said that Besiktas would offer Rodríguez a 2-year contract, with 2.5 million euros per year. But nothing has materialized.

See also  Sports programming for this Friday, February 24

If James’ arrival at Besiktas is confirmed, he would be the third Colombian to wear that team’s jersey, after goalkeeper Óscar Córdoba and defender Pedro Franco.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#James #Rodríguez #verbal #agreement #bombshell #future #Colombian

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Interview – “I don’t feel safe”: Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan

The Interview - "I don't feel safe": Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result