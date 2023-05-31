James Rodríguez “already has a verbal agreement”: “bombshell” about the future of the Colombian

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez
James Rodriguez
From Europe they assure that there is already an agreement. Rodríguez, a globetrotter, would venture into yet another country.
James Rodríguez begins to see the light. With the outcome of the main leagues in Europe, the Colombian ’10’ once again enters the radar of the great teams on the planet.
James Rodríguez’s last experience was at Olympiacos, in Greece. He left the Hellenic team after a “problem within the club”, according to what the ’10’ said in his most recent interview.
Since then, much has been said about his future, but little has materialized. However, this Tuesday it is news in Türkiye that the ’10’ would have already reached an agreement with Besiktasa team with which they have been relating him for some time.
‘Verbal agreement between James Rodríguez and Besiktas’
According to ‘Transfermarkt’, the prestigious transfer portal, replied this Tuesday, James would have reached an agreement for the 2023/2024 season.
Quoting the Turkish outlet ‘Sabah’, ‘Transfermarkt’ published in its Turkish and Colombian version that James reached an agreement with Besiktas.
In fact, although it has not been made official, several football outlets in Turkey replicate the information.
🦅 Beşiktaş, bonservisini elinde bulunduran Kolombiyalı yıldız James Rodríguez ile sözlü anlaşmaya vardı. 😯
🇨🇴 James Rodríguez formunu korumak için Kolombiya milli takım tesislerinde bireysel çalışmalarını sürdürüyor.
📎 Antenna / Sabah➡️ https://t.co/uQ91bTdxnl pic.twitter.com/LYWeow5UJ0
— Transfermarkt.com.tr (@TMtr_news) May 30, 2023
Previously, the media ‘Sporx’ said that Besiktas would offer Rodríguez a 2-year contract, with 2.5 million euros per year. But nothing has materialized.
If James’ arrival at Besiktas is confirmed, he would be the third Colombian to wear that team’s jersey, after goalkeeper Óscar Córdoba and defender Pedro Franco.
