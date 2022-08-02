James Rodríguez fell far short of Al-Rayyan’s expectations, who hired him a year ago as one of the great figures of the Qatar Stars League.

With only glimpses of the talent that took him to clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Monaco, Porto and Everton, the Colombian was hit hard by injuries and He was barely able to play 15 games, in which he contributed five goals and seven assists.

It was also not a good year for Al-Rayyan, who aimed to be Al-Sadd’s great rival, but in the end flirted with relegation and finished in eighth place among 12 teams, something that cost the manager his job French Laurent Blanc.

Al-Rayyan plays his first game in the Qatari League

Now, under the command of Chilean Nicolás Córdova, Al-Rayyan tries to re-green laurels and fight for titles in Qatar again. But it is not yet known if he will be able to count on James.



Al-Rayyan will debut this Wednesday in the All-Star League, receiving Al-Shamal, starting at 11:45 in the morning, Colombian time. Until now, Córdova has not released the list of summoned.

However, there is a striking fact: in the latest Al-Rayyan publications on social networks, James Rodríguez does not appear. The last time he was shown as a member of the team, at least on Instagram, was on July 27, in a photo in practice.

In the last few days, Al-Rayyan has made two posts, one about a training for the squad on the risks of doping and another, the training before the debut against Al-Shamal. In neither of the two are there images of the Colombian.

محاضرة توعية حول مخاطر المنشطات ومحاضرة حول كيفية التعامل مع وعلسائل ال A lecture on the dangers of doping and a lecture on how to deal with the media pic.twitter.com/sPAAdQGEGx — AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) August 1, 2022

Does James Rodríguez have any options left in the market?

Where is James going to play? The player’s intention was to return to Europe and press reports spoke of a possibility of returning to Porto, something that the club ruled out outright.

There was also talk of an alleged interest from West Ham to return to the Premier League and another from Rome to play in Serie A, the only one of the five major leagues in Europe in which he has not acted. But nothing concrete.

The closest thing James had to leaving Al-Rayyan was the proposal from Brazil’s Botafogo, which even, according to press reports, reached an agreement with the Qatari club for the transfer of the player. But it was the Colombian himself who gave up the idea of ​​returning to South America, for now.

As it is, the future of James, at 31, remains uncertain. Al-Rayyan is already starting this Wednesday and it is not known if the Colombian will be in the call. There is still little less than a month to close the book of passes in Europe. Will he still have a market?

