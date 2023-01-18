It is already usual that James Rodriguez be a protagonist in the transfer market windows. Now when it seems stable in the olympiacos from Greece, versions have emerged about possible applicants to sign the Colombian.

James began to sound this week for soccer in Brazil, a destination that has already been on the Colombian’s radar. Before his arrival in Greece, there were reports about the interest of several teams, one of them raised his proposal and it was Botafogo.

In recent days it has been rumored that the Vasco Da Gama would be interested, there is also talk of palmeiras.

Turkish offer?

James with his new jersey. Photo: Twitter Olympiacos.

This Tuesday a new version emerged strongly indicating that Galatasaray, who had already tried to sign him in the past, would once again put an offer on the table.

This was reported by different Turkish media, which has generated great expectations among the fans of the club, where he also played Falcao garcia.



According to the Turkish journalist Levent Tüzemen, someone confirmed that James would be a new Galatasaray player. “Ruli Davranoğlu called me yesterday from Athens. Ruli is a good journalist. He is also a good friend and brother to me. He was with an Olympiakos coach and he told me: ‘Brother Levent, the Olympiacos club says that James Rodríguez signed for Galatasaray, for his information’”.

Other Turkish journalists are closely following this information and have already given other advances on the supposed option for James to go to Galatasaray.

However, from Greece they reported that James Rodríguez is not transferable and that the team had not had any kind of conversations with another club. “Although we do not want to respond to fiction, we make it clear that James IS NOT CONCESSIONAL and that we are not in any discussion with any group,” he said. Nikos Kostois, Greek journalist.

Rodríguez led Olympiacos in the 1-0 victory over Aris Thessalonikithis Sunday, in a match valid for date 18 of the Greek League.

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was one of the most influential of the entire commitment, his role during the 77 minutes he was on the field was transcendental. Participative in attack and committed to recovering the ball,

Rodríguez was applauded by the fans. And much of the euphoria unleashed by his presence responded to the assistance given by the man from Cucuta to the Greek winger Giorgios Masouras, for the only goal of the match.

His pass, an ode to precision, was 30.8 meters, according to calculations from the television broadcast.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET