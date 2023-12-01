The Colombian James Rodriguez He gave an interview to Globo Sporte and avoided talking about next steps, although he dreams of playing for Libertadores. The midfielder also admitted discomfort for not playing in the Brazilian Cup final

“Football changes very quickly.” The previous sentence was written by James Rodríguez, in the first exclusive interview with him granted since his arrival in São Paulo. The mantra was exposed by the Colombian midfielder after a question about the next season and leaves open the doubt as to whether the number 19 will remain to compete in the Conmebol Libertadores for the tricolor club.

In conversation with Ge and Globo Esporte SP last week, James Rodríguez, absent from Tricolor in the midweek victory over Bahia, avoided planning the next season with São Paulo, although he has a contract until June 30, 2025.

The initial desire is to stay, but James, at 32 years old, avoids deciding what his future will be in 2024.

“I don’t know there. In football everything changes very quickly. I never liked to talk about the future, only God knows. I like to talk about the present, about everyday life. I don’t know what will happen in 2024, football changes a lot. One day “We are here, another day we are in another place. I don’t know, I like to talk about the present, and the present is the now. I will try to be well to help the team. Whether to stay or not,” James said.

When asked about this answer about staying in São Paulo in 2024, James disagreed.

“I don’t know (permanence for 2024), because, as I said before, football changes a lot. I hope to stay, yes, to help the team, but the future, as I said before, in football, changes a lot, changes a lot. Only God knows what will happen,” added James Rodríguez.

He is 32 years old and has 10 countries in an outstanding international career with clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. The media peak came in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when James scored six goals and led Colombia’s historic campaign, which only stopped in the quarterfinals against the Brazilian team.

James arrived with high expectations, putting in a superstar performance on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Morumbi. From the moment he rolled the ball, the reality was different, especially in the team’s victorious campaign in the Brazilian Cup.

The attacking midfielder did not play in the last games against Flamengo and was irritated, as revealed by his friend and São Paulo captain Rafinha, in an interview with Boleiragem. To achieve this, James admitted his discomfort.

“When did you say? I’ll talk to him today. I’m going to hit him (laughs). I was angry because I like to play. I like to play any game, whether it’s a final, a Brasileirão, I always like to play. That’s why I got angry, but I was happy because the team won, the club found a Cup that it had not won in its entire history,” he commented.

“I was happy, but angry because I wanted to play. So it’s normal. Every player wants to help the team, right? I’m going to talk to Rafinha, right? And there was never a conversation with Dorival Júnior about it,” added James, closing the topic. .

In the 2023 season with São Paulo, James played 14 games and scored one goal. The Colombian started nine games, six of them after winning the Brazilian Cup.

Words from James

You described yourself in an interview as shy, humble and playful. Is this James?

TRUE. I seem serious, but I like to play a lot. I like to play, talk, I like it a lot. I always have fun with them, with everyone. I really like talking about life and there are always topics to talk about, to play with too. Life is about being happy, right?

I like to make jokes all day. Everyone says I look serious, but I like to joke. A lot happens with Rafinha. We played for Bayern Munich, I have more confidence because I played with him for two years. It’s easier to make jokes with him. We talk about life, we make jokes.

How is your stay in São Paulo? Are you enjoying living here?

I’m liking it. I’ve only been there four months, a short time, but I’m enjoying it. I really like the country, it is very similar to my country. I am happy here.

And when you came here, what did you research about São Paulo? What did you know about São Paulo?

It is a history club, I also spoke with Rafinha. I asked him about the club and everything, he only said good things. So it was very easy to choose and I am happy.

Regarding Brazilian football, were you in contact?

Brazilian football had an idea by watching the games, the Copa Libertadores, but here football is strong, very physical and also intense. It’s good, I like it too. Now I can play more and I’m happy about that.

What is the biggest difficulty in adapting to Brazilian football?

I thought it was less physical here, it’s very physical here. The games stop a lot due to fouls, they also crash a lot. I thought it was more technical. There are high quality players, yes, but the game is very physical. That’s what I thought, but when you play with a team that has quality it’s much easier.

How has the São Paulo’s affection been?

The arrival was good, Lucas. He gave a dream to São Paulo fans, because the last 10 years of the club were not good. The last six or seven months for São Paulo have been good. They have quality players, we won the Brazilian Cup. Let’s hope that next year we play the Libertadores and it will be good for everyone.

Well, Lucas was mentioned. Have you already asked him to stay?

“I don’t know if he will stay. I think he is happy, his family too, so I think it is a personal question. If he stays it will be good for the club, he is a player of great quality. My fans, of course, so that stay.

You arrive in São Paulo in the middle of the season, which is usually difficult for a player. In 2024, with a preseason, will it be your year wearing the club’s shirt?

Oh, I don’t know. In football everything changes very quickly. I never liked to talk about the future, only God knows. I like to talk about the present, about everyday life. I don’t know what will happen in 2024, football changes a lot. One day we are here, another day we are somewhere else. I don’t know, I like to talk about the present, and the present is the now. I will try to be well to help the team. Whether I stay or not.

In 2024, will you be in São Paulo?

I don’t know, because, as I said before, football changes a lot. I hope to stay, yes, to help the team, but the future, as I said before, football changes a lot, it changes a lot, only God knows what will happen.

And now he hopes to play the Libertadores again. The last one was more than a decade ago in Banfield…

I played the Libertadores in Banfield, I was very young. Almost 14 years have passed, time passes quickly, the Copa Libertadores is very difficult with long trips, not like the Champions League, with short trips. Maximum is two hours, three hours of travel in Europe, everything close; The trips here are long. I think São Paulo has the team to do things well and be able to win the Libertadores, it has many good and quality players who can reach the final if everyone stays.

Does playing the Libertadores motivate you differently?

I won the Champions League, it would be good to win the Libertadores to enter this group of Champions and Libertadores, and now a friend of mine, Marcelo, has entered this group. Why not join this good group?

What do you still want in football?

I’m a guy who always likes to win, games, titles. I’m a competitive guy who always likes to win, even in training. I’m a guy who’s curious about my job, and like I said before, I didn’t come here on vacation or to spend time here. I like to win titles. I like that.

Rafinha spoke of his discomfort at being left out of the Brazil Cup final. Was that really all?

When you said? I’ll talk to him today. I’m going to hit him (laughs). Bravo because I like to play, I like to play, whether it’s any match, whether it’s a final, a Brasileirão, I always like to play. So that’s why he was angry, but he was happy because the team won, the club found itself with a Cup that it had not won in its entire history.

I was happy, but angry because I wanted to play. So it’s normal. Every player wants to help the team, right? I’m going to talk to Rafinha, right? There was never a conversation with Dorival.

You have interacted with many young people in São Paulo. In your experience, who can shine in Europe?

– They are very young, but guys who play well. I think everyone has a future to play abroad, especially Beraldo. He is a very quality player, he plays well, with ease, I think for Brazil and for himself he has a great future. Very future.

By Felipe Ruiz, José Edgar de Matos and Renato Peters

O`Globo – São Paulo

GDA

