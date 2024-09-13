James Rodriguez dunbalanced the game against Argentinathe left foot of the man from Cúcuta gave the victory 2-1 to a Colombian National Team who had not beaten the Albiceleste since 2007 in a World Cup qualifier.

According to the criteria of

The captain of the Selection He scored a penalty and beat the goalkeeper Emiliano ‘Draw’ Martinez who launched himself in the other direction. James, after scoring, ran to a corner to celebrate the goal with open arms.

ATTENTION EDITORS: CORRECTS NAME OF COLOMBIA’S COACH IN THE COLOMBIA FOOTBALL SERIES AMDEP6698. BARRANQUILLA (COLOMBIA), 09/10/2024.- Colombia’s James Rodríguez hugs Colombia’s coach Néstor Lorenzo this Tuesday, in a South American qualifier match for the 2026 World Cup between Colombia and Argentina at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla (Colombia). EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda Photo:EFE Share

Does James celebrate Bellingham the same way?

The celebration of the Cucuteño was similar to the one he made Jude Bellingham in it Real Madrid, Some accused James of imitating the Englishman after an ESPN article: “James Rodriguez hit Jude Bellingham’s celebration after scoring against Argentina.”

However, this is a common celebration for James Rodriguez. Against Japan, in the 2014 World Cup, the Colombian made a similar celebration after his unforgettable goal, it was one of the first times he made the memorable celebration.

The most remembered, without a doubt, was in the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, where the Cúcuta native scored one of the best goals in World Cup history and ran to the corner flag to celebrate.

During his time at Real Madrid he also repeatedly performed this celebration, which was made fashionable again by the Englishman Jude Bellingham, who celebrates in the same way.

Colombian National Team Photo:EFE Share

The peculiar fact is that the star of the English team was just a child when James made that celebration in the World Cup Brazil 2014, and took his first steps in football at just 7 years old.

SPORTS