James Rodriguez, apparently, can recompose the path that led him to Qatar football, in which he has not been able to complete a round stage with the Al Rayyan.

Expected in Colombia to join the National Team for the 2022 World Cup qualifier games against Peru and Argentina, the James topic is news of interest.

It may interest you: (Pelé, hospitalized again: cancer would have spread)

Manchester United, one of the greats of English football, which is not going through good times, would be interested in having the Colombian, a rumor that has been going on for months, but has not materialized.

Is the offer confirmed

The story is published by the Daily Star, which ensures that Old Trafford could offer a figure that until now was not contemplated: 50 million euros!

It would be, without a doubt, an option that would last 5 seconds on Florentino Pérez’s desk, since according to Transfermarket it barely reaches 32 million euros at the moment.

According to the Spanish press, the ‘merengue’ club would be happy to raise 25 million, taking into account that he is a player who only has one more year on his contract.

The sum offered by United was, more or less, the cost of James a year ago, when he had better records than today.

It may interest you: (Miguel ‘Supermán’ López: controversial response to the Movistar documentary)

sports