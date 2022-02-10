Friday, February 11, 2022
James Rodríguez, a few minutes into Al Rayyan’s tie with Al Sailiya

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
James Rodriguez

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was received by the children of Barranquilla.

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was received by the children of Barranquilla.

The Colombian did not have much participation in this Thursday’s commitment.

This Thursday Al Rayyan, by James Rodríguez, visited Al Sailiya, seeking to raise positions in the Qatar League. However, they only managed to scratch a draw. James came on in the 72nd minute of the match.

At the moment the Colombian ’10’ team is in ninth position, with 14 points, and is only two relegation places.

So it was minute by minute

James Rodriguez start in banking

The first period ends. 0-0.

Al Sailiya goal (C. Strandberg 70′). 1-0.

Enters James Rodriguez (72′)

Al Rayyan goal (Y. Boli, 76′)

End the match. 1-1.

SPORTS

